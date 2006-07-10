© 2022
Jesse Denatale: Troubadour Soul

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 10, 2006 at 10:59 AM CDT
Jesse Denatale.
Taking cues from the storytelling tradition of singer-songwriters like Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Tom Waits, Jesse Denatale writes songs with depth, ingenuity and remarkable craftsmanship. Although heavily indebted to the work of those legendary singer-songwriters, his gripping and emotionally powerful songs never sound derivative; everything Denatale does is imbued with his distinctive "Troubadour Soul" style, which often incorporates elements of soul and R&B.

With his 2003 debut album Shangri-La West, Denatale was finally able to bring his soulful blend of folk storytelling and R&B to a wider audience, earning him much-deserved critical acclaim. Soul Parade, its follow-up, continues to develop his songwriting style, placing his poetic and engaging lyrics in the forefront of his sound.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
