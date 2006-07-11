Einstein Letters Reveal Inner Thoughts, Doubts

David Silverman / Getty Images / Getty Images More than 3,500 pages of correspondence between Albert Einstein and two of his wives and children were released at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem on July 10.

Newly released documents reveal Einstein's most intimate moments and deepest feelings.

The more than 3,500 pages of correspondence and photos between Albert Einstein and his two wives and children were released at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. The release was made in accordance with the will of Albert Einstein's stepdaughter, Margot.

Michele Norris talks with Walter Isaacson, who wrote a piece in this week's Time magazine about the newly released letters.

