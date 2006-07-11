Einstein Letters Reveal Inner Thoughts, Doubts
Newly released documents reveal Einstein's most intimate moments and deepest feelings.
The more than 3,500 pages of correspondence and photos between Albert Einstein and his two wives and children were released at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. The release was made in accordance with the will of Albert Einstein's stepdaughter, Margot.
Michele Norris talks with Walter Isaacson, who wrote a piece in this week's Time magazine about the newly released letters.
