Lawyer Neal Katyal, who successfully argued Salim Ahmed Hamdan's case before the Supreme Court, visits Congress, where lawmakers are beginning to discuss legislation to accommodate the ruling. Katyal has just returned from visiting his client at Guantanamo Bay.

Michele Norris talks with Katyal, who teaches law at Georgetown, about the practical impact of the court's decision.

