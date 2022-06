In the third in a series of conversations on the U.S. end game in Iraq, professor Shibley Telhami of the University of Maryland says the war in Iraq cannot be viewed in isolation from other conflicts and tensions in the region. He says U.S. policies toward Iran, Syria and the Arab-Israeli conflict are all factors in determining what happens inside Iraq.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.