© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jazzman Allan Harris Tells a Cowboy Tale

By Debbie Elliott
Published August 6, 2006 at 11:10 AM CDT
Allan Harris explores the Old West on his latest CD, but he's equally comfortable in New York City.
Allan Harris explores the Old West on his latest CD, but he's equally comfortable in New York City.

In jazz circles, singer Allan Harris is known as a crooner who favors old standards, including show tunes. Think Frank Sinatra or Tony Bennett. But his newest project is quite a departure. The songs in Cross That River tells the story of the African-American cowboy.

It's a song cycle, starting in the Deep South with slaves longing to find their way West, where they expect to find freedom. Each song moves the story along... and there's more to come. The CD is one leg of a three-part project. There's a novel and a musical is in the works.

Harris, who grew up in Brooklyn, enjoyed watching westerns on TV with his father. He says the project taught him quite a bit about the role African Americans played in conquering the western frontier. He plans to pass some of that knowledge along by using Cross That River as a teaching platform for students in Harlem schools.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott