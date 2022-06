Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images / Getty Images John Lithgow's third CD for kids is <em>The Sunny Side of the Street</em>.

Adults make a tough audience. But that's nothing compared to performing for children. Award-winning actor John Lithgow talks about the challenges of keeping the younger set entertained.

Lithgow is the author of six children's books and three CDs aimed at the same crowd. His latest CD is The Sunny Side of the Street.

