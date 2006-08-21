Jim Noir: Adventurously Upbeat

Multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Jim Noir has crafted an album that's one part ear candy and one part sunshine. Sung in a whispery voice that recalls Simon & Garfunkel, his songs are nostalgic and sometimes naive, but still infectious and fun.

After a handful of self-released EPs attracted the attention of independent labels, Noir assembled his best new and old songs onto a disc called Tower of Love, which finds Noir playing every instrument. An adventurously upbeat mix of early Pink Floyd, Super Furry Animals, The Beach Boys and The Beatles, it's one of the year's most brightly endearing debuts.

