Judge OKs Quattrone Deal to Drop Charges

A New York judge approves a deal that is likely to result in the dismissal of all the charges against former investment banker Frank Quattrone, who had faced a third trial.

Under the deal, if Quattrone goes a year without violating state or federal laws, the government will drop all the charges against him and he will not be forced to admit any wrongdoing. Quattrone's was convicted of obstructing justice for sending out an e-mail encouraging his colleagues to "clean up" their files.

The conviction was overturned on appeal; it has been unclear whether prosecutors would try again for a conviction. After the deal was approved, Quattrone said that he looks forward to returning to the business world.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.