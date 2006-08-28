Mark Knopfler, Emmylou Harris Team Up

Mark Knopfler and Emmylou Harris in Studio on World Cafe - 05/19/2006 Listen • 0:00

Instead of one condensed studio session, Mark Knopfler and Emmylou Harris chose to build their collaboration upon various short recording dates scattered across seven years. At long last, the ex-Dire Straits frontman and veteran country singer have released All The Roadrunning.

The artists decided to keep mum on details about the collaboration until the album had reached its completion. Despite its inconsistent creative schedule, All The Roadrunning has a cohesive and seamless sound across its 12 tracks. The focal point of this project is the timeless feel of the vocal harmonies, which bring to mind the classic interplay of Johnny Cash and June Carter.

Ex-Dire Straits singer-guitarist Knopfler wrote 10 out of the album's 12 cuts, while Harris contributed the other two. The vibrant album documents the universal themes that the life of a traveling musician can evoke.

This segment originally aired on May 19, 2006.

