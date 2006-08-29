© 2022
Josh Ritter, Atypically Talented

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 29, 2006 at 2:09 PM CDT
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter in Studio on World Cafe - 05/23/2006
Josh Ritter's new release, The Animal Years, is the kind of folk album that should connect with a much larger audience, while also giving his faithful following something to celebrate.

Following recent independent releases and non-stop touring, Ritter has amassed a strong live following and solid critical reputation. His new album likely represents a transition from cult success to widespread appreciation.

For Animal Years, Ritter chose to filter his songs through a different lens by working with producer Brian Deck. Deck comes from a more adventurous indie background, having been a member of Red Red Meat, as well as earned production credits on albums by Modest Mouse and Iron & Wine. The Animal Years resonates with a timeless and unique quality that disregards all trappings of typical "singer-songwriter" fare.

This segment originally aired on May 23, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
David Dye