© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Allison Moorer: Getting Somewhere

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 30, 2006 at 1:42 PM CDT
Allison Moorer.
Allison Moorer.

Allison Moorer's family history is equally musical and tragic: Following her parents' murder-suicide when she was 13, she turned to music. Beginning her career as a backing vocalist, Moorer (sister of popular singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne), became a solo artist after her Oscar-nominated single "A Soft Place to Fall" was included on the Horse Whisperer soundtrack. Since then, she's recorded several solo albums, beginning with Alabama Song.

Moorer's latest disc, aptly titled Getting Somewhere, finds her reaching for a wider country-pop audience. The intensely personal album, in which she collaborates with husband Steve Earle, is the first in which the Alabama native wrote every song herself. Upbeat and powerful, it nicely reflects the growth and change in her personal and professional life. This segment originally aired on July 11, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye