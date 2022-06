Julie McCarthy, NPR / / Twins Wagner and Walter Caldas have been playing the violin for 10 years, initially at the insistence of their mother.

Julie McCarthy, NPR / / Jonas and Homalia Caldas in his Niteroi shop, where he makes and restores classical instruments.

A pair of 21-year-old twin Brazilian violinists are working their way out of poverty by playing classical music.

Wagner and Walter Caldas grew up in a poor neighborhood across the bay from Rio de Janeiro. The brothers make their American debut this week, performing with their orchestra for the Brazil Foundation in New York City.

