Les Claypool: Innovative and Unpredictable

Les Claypool in Studio on World Cafe - 08/18/2006 Listen • 0:00

Bassist and songwriter Les Claypool is among the most innovative and unpredictable musicians to emerge from the '90s alternative rock scene, mixing various influences — from Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin to Stanley Clarke and Larry Graham — to create his own style. His main band, Primus, is known for its funky, oddball songs. Claypool has influenced many young musicians with his outrageous playing and warped sense of humor.

After stints in cover bands, as well as a high-school progressive-metal outfit, Claypool formed Primus with guitarist Larry LaLonde and drummer Tim Alexander. Since then, Claypool has headlined many side projects with colorful names, including Les Claypool and the Holy Mackerel, Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Oysterhead and Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains. His newest release, the characteristically eclectic Of Whales and Woe, came out under the moniker "Les Claypool and His Fancy Band," and incorporates instruments from sitar to saxophone. This segment originally aired on Aug. 18, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN