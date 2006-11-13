© 2022
What Belle and Sebastian Learned at University

XPN | By David Dye
Published November 13, 2006 at 12:56 PM CST
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian in Studio on World Cafe - 04/17/2007
Listen

Stuart Murdoch started the band Belle and Sebastian in 1995, as a project for a music business class he was taking at university in Glasgow, Scotland. The band wasn't built for longevity; its members expected a couple of albums followed by a breakup.

Now, the seven-piece band is on album number eight: The Life Pursuit. A bit reclusive at first, the group has opened up as its music has.

"Nothing in Belle and Sebastian has been calculated, down to what we're having for lunch," Murdoch says. "It was only a few years in that we became comfortable-enough players to be able to talk about it." This segment originally aired on Apr. 24, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
