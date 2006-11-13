What Belle and Sebastian Learned at University

Belle and Sebastian in Studio on World Cafe - 04/17/2007 Listen • 0:00

Listen Listen • 0:00

Stuart Murdoch started the band Belle and Sebastian in 1995, as a project for a music business class he was taking at university in Glasgow, Scotland. The band wasn't built for longevity; its members expected a couple of albums followed by a breakup.

Now, the seven-piece band is on album number eight: The Life Pursuit. A bit reclusive at first, the group has opened up as its music has.

"Nothing in Belle and Sebastian has been calculated, down to what we're having for lunch," Murdoch says. "It was only a few years in that we became comfortable-enough players to be able to talk about it." This segment originally aired on Apr. 24, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN