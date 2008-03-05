© 2022
Jim White: Outer Space Alt-Country

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 5, 2008 at 1:05 PM CST

Jim White has seemingly lived multiple lives, having worked as a fashion model, a New York taxi driver, a professional surfer, a photographer, and a filmmaker. His resume doesn't end there, though: White is also an established musician with six CDs under his belt.

Categorized as "outer-space alternative country," White's first few albums, including Wrong-Eyed Jesus and No Such Place, were all critically acclaimed. His latest, last month's Transnormal Skiperoo, finds him collaborating with many Southern artists, including the band Ollabelle and local Georgia legend Don Chambers & Goat. The disc mixes elements of bluegrass and Americana-style rock.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
