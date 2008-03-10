Beach House: Hypnotic 'Devotion'

The dreamy indie-pop duo Beach House is made up of guitarist and keyboardist Alex Scally and vocalist/organist Victoria Legrand. The Baltimore-based band has a confident, subdued, and beautiful sound that evokes a sense of the ideal summer getaway.

Beach House's self-titled debut was an immediate success, earning its place on many 2006 year-end Top 10 lists. The band's hypnotic textures suggest a love of Mazzy Star, coupled with songwriting that brings to mind Galaxie 500. Beach House's latest album is titled Devotion.

