Punch Brothers: Chamber Bluegrass Pickers

The acoustic bluegrass superpickers, Punch Brothers, combine bluegrass instrumentation with modern classical composition. Formed by mandolin player Chris Thile, of Nickel Creek fame, the group includes Thile, Gabe Witcher on fiddle, Noam Pikelny on banjo, guitarist Christ Eldridge and bassist Greg Garrison.

The quintet now plays to sold-out audiences across the U.S. playing selections from Punch, their latest album. It contains the 40-minute four-movement suite "The Blind Leaving the Blind," that serves as an anchor for the record. The band performed the piece in its entirety at Carnegie Hall in 2007.

Copyright 2008 XPN