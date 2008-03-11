© 2022
Punch Brothers: Chamber Bluegrass Pickers

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 11, 2008 at 9:41 AM CDT

The acoustic bluegrass superpickers, Punch Brothers, combine bluegrass instrumentation with modern classical composition. Formed by mandolin player Chris Thile, of Nickel Creek fame, the group includes Thile, Gabe Witcher on fiddle, Noam Pikelny on banjo, guitarist Christ Eldridge and bassist Greg Garrison.

The quintet now plays to sold-out audiences across the U.S. playing selections from Punch, their latest album. It contains the 40-minute four-movement suite "The Blind Leaving the Blind," that serves as an anchor for the record. The band performed the piece in its entirety at Carnegie Hall in 2007.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
