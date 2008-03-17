Here Comes They Might Be Giants

For more than 20 years, the alt-rock duo They Might Be Giants has been playing clever and contagious music for fans of all ages. From the underground New York scene to commercial radio success, from college campuses to preschools, TMBG has never compromised the quirky lyrics and eclectic sound for which it's loved.

Childhood friends John Flansburgh and John Linnell found success in the late '80s with the release of their first two albums. In 1994, the duo expanded into a quintet; although showcasing a bolder and bigger sound, TMBG remained true to its distinctive sound. In 2002, "Boss of Me" (the theme to the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle) earned They Might Be Giants a Grammy. Shortly thereafter, the band started making albums geared specifically toward children — not exactly a bold stylistic leap, but one that made Linnell and Flansburgh stars in a whole new genre. Here Come the ABCs came out in 2005, was followed by a DVD set titled Venue Songs. A CD/DVD set titled Here Come the 123s followed earlier this week.

This segment originally aired Feb. 7, 2008.

