The BoDeans: Still Going Strong

First hitting the pop charts in the mid-'80s, the Wisconsin-based roots-rock group The BoDeans toured with U2 and was named "Best New Band" by Rolling Stone in 1987. But it took nearly another decade for The BoDeans to crack the Top 10 with the smash single "Closer to Free," best known today as the theme song to the '90s TV drama Party of Five.

The band took an eight-year recording hiatus between "Closer to Free" and now, but it's since returned with Resolution and the new Still. Kurt Neumann and Sam Llanas of The BoDeans recently sat down to give an interview and play music from the new disc.

