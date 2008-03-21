Chris Walla Opens His 'Field Manual'

Chris Walla is best known for his work with the hit-making pop-rock band Death Cab for Cutie. As its guitarist and producer, Walla has helped shaped the group's sound, both in song and behind the boards.

His debut solo CD, Field Manual, got its name when Walla stumbled upon a stack of old Army field manuals. The books contained detailed information on manufacturing explosives, so the name served as a guide for him to say and feel what he means.

Walla plays all the instruments on the new album, though he shares drum duties with Death Cab bandmate Jason McGerr and Kurt Dahle of The New Pornographers.

In recent years, Walla has produced a variety of albums for the likes of Tegan and Sara, The Decemberists, Hot Hot Heat, The Long Winters, and Nada Surf. And he just wrapped work on a new Death Cab album, due out in May.

Copyright 2008 XPN