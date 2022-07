Jeff Daniels is best known for his acting roles in numerous films, including The Purple Rose of Cairo, Terms of Endearment, The Squid and the Whale, and Dumb and Dumber. Though at first hesitant to enter the music industry, Daniels now has two full-length albums marked by blues riffs, folk-guitar playing, and witty lyrics: Grandfather's Hat and Jeff Daniels Live and Unplugged.

