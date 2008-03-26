The New Pornographers: Powers Combined

Hailing from Vancouver, The New Pornographers' members form a sort of indie-pop supergroup with a dizzying number of members, most of whom are active in other music groups or solo careers.

Primary songwriter A.C. Newman performed in the Canadian band Zumpano, and his solo debut, The Slow Wonder, came out in 2004. Guitarist Dan Bejar plays under the name Destroyer, and recently released a CD with his sweetheart (Sydney Vermont) as Hello, Blue Roses. Vocalist Neko Case is also an accomplished chanteuse and songwriter in her own right.

Still, The New Pornographers' members haven't been too distracted to keep putting out material. The band's newest album, Challengers, ended up on many Best CDs of 2007 lists.

This segment originally aired Jan. 25, 2008.

