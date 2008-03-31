Gary Louris: A Jayhawk Goes Solo

As a founding member of The Jayhawks, Gary Louris co-wrote some of alt-country's finest albums with vocalist and guitarist Mark Olson. Their sounds have since been reflected in the sensibilities of bands like The National and The Avett Brothers, among many others.

Members of The Jayhawks have released successful solo efforts, including Olson and drummer Tim O'Reagan, but Vagabonds marks the first solo work for Louris. The disc embraces both the country-fried sound of early Jayhawks albums and the larger pop productions of Rainy Day Music and Smile. Vagabonds features vocals from The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs, Rilo Kiley's Jenny Lewis, and Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, who also produced the album.

This segment originally aired March 4, 2008.

Copyright 2008 XPN