Grand Archives: Soft-Rock Redux

With a '70s-friendly sound that recalls The Beach Boys and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Grand Archives makes wistful indie-pop that's as lovely as it is hummable. Through bandleader (and former Band of Horses guitarist) Mat Brooke, Grand Archives can trace its lineage to Carissa's Wierd [sic], a Seattle folk-rock group that also spawned Sera Cahoone and the band S.

Like their former cohorts, Grand Archives' members draw their influences from laid-back West Coast music, but this group isn't afraid to wear a little soft-rock on its shoulders, if its appealingly breezy self-titled debut is any indication.

