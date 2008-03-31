Jessica Lea Mayfield: 'Heartfelt' Blasphemy

Jessica Lea Mayfield has performed with her family band, One Way Rider, since the age of 8. So it's no surprise that the 19-year-old singer-songwriter has a mature sound that seems evolved beyond her years.

A featured vocalist on The Black Keys' Attack and Release, Mayfield explains in this session how band member Dan Auerbach returned the favor by producing her first studio album, recorded over the course of two years in his home studio.

Delving into country, folk and soul, With Blasphemy, So Heartfelt is a collaborative project on which Mayfield's sultry voice adds flair to edgy lyrics and melodies. With the help of her brother, bassist David Mayfield, Jessica Lea Mayfield's debut includes cameo appearances by Dr. Dog's Scott McMicken and Frank McElroy on backing vocals.

Copyright 2008 XPN