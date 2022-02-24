Ohio TV reporter has his segment interrupted by his mom

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Is there anything more embarrassing than parents? What about when you're recording a TV news report and your mom gets in the shot? This happened to Ohio reporter Myles Harris. He was taping a local crime story when his mom, Sandi Harris, pulled up in her car.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SANDI HARRIS: Hi, baby.

MYLES HARRIS: (Laughter) I'm trying to work...

MARTIN: (Laughter) Thanks to a now viral video from WSYX 6 in Columbus, we get to savor the moment before his mom reluctantly drives away. It's MORNING EDITION.