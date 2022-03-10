A bar in Portland, Ore., will only have women's sports on TV

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Jenny Nguyen was annoyed by her experience in sports bars. It wasn't just the sticky tables or drunk guys. The games that she cared about were on mute, ignored by others or not even on. That's how Nguyen came up with a bar that would only have women's sports on TV. She found a place in Portland and plans to open next month. When naming it, she decided to reverse two letters. The sports bar is called The Sports Bra. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.