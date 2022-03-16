Florida's Montverde Academy swim team finds an alligator in their pool

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Before arriving at practice, members of Florida's Montverde Academy swim team may have been thinking about a variety of things, the next meet, maybe an upcoming test. Once they got there, though, their thoughts became more singular. Where did this alligator come from? A three-foot gator was chilling at the bottom of their pool. Despite alligators' notable speed, the little guy did not make the team. A sheriff's deputy was able to get him out and into a better aquatic hangout. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.