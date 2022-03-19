Racers fall to Peacocks in NCAA tourney Round of 32

The dance is over for Murray State University as the Racers fell to the 15-seed St. Peter's University Peacocks Saturday evening in Indianapolis, Indiana.

St. Peter's never trailed in a game the Peacocks won 60-70 at Gainsbridge Arena over the 7-seed Racers. They now advance to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will face the winner of Purdue vs. Texas Sunday.

Tevin Brown (14 points) and sophomore guard Justice Hill (19 points) led the Racers in scoring. Tevin Brown attempted to mount a late comeback, but St. Peter's held on and extended the lead in the game's final seconds.

The Racers shot just 34.6% from the field and 64% from the stripe in the loss. The bench scoring differential was a big factor, with St. Peter's bench outscoring MSU's 3-23.

This marks the end of MSU's men's basketball season, putting their final record at 31-3. Their final season in Ohio Valley Conference included an undefeated conference season (18-0), an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship and a 21-game winning streak.

NBA All Star and MSU alum Ja Morant congratulated St. Peter's on the win via social media while complimenting the Racers on their season.