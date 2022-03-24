RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

OK, Halo is the latest video game to get the Hollywood treatment. The game takes place in an interstellar war between humans and aliens. Now that storyline has been adapted for TV with a premiere episode that drops today on the streaming service Paramount+. NPR's Lindsay Totty has more.

LINDSAY TOTTY, BYLINE: In some ways, the Halo video game series is tailor-made for the small screen. The series began in the early 2000s, when cinematic storytelling in video games started to take off. And it had all the makings of a blockbuster.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Master Chief) Sir, permission to leave the station?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) For what purpose, Master Chief?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Master Chief) To give the Covenant back their bomb.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Permission granted.

TOTTY: The quippy hero of the Halo games is the Master Chief, John-117. He's one of several armored super-soldiers known as Spartans. In the 26th century, the Spartans protect humanity from an alien civilization called the Covenant Empire. When players control the chief, they get to be the hero of the story.

KIKI WOLFKILL: In taking it to a different medium - film or television - we're kind of asking all of our fans to let us tell you this story. This is a story that you're not going to participate in as a character, but you're going to participate in as a viewer.

TOTTY: Kiki Wolfkill is an executive producer of the "Halo" TV series. She's also a developer for the Halo games. She says that to translate the world of the games to TV, they had to delve deeper into the Master Chief as a character, to understand the man under the helmet, whose name is John-117.

WOLFKILL: We don't explore a lot of John, and certainly outside of the armor or helmet in the games. And these Spartans, and John in particular, have seen more horror than any human could possibly imagine. And they have to keep going and they have to keep fighting, and what kind of toll does that take? It's something we sort of open the door - crack the door on a little bit in the games, but this is where the series gives us the opportunity to really see that in a different way.

TOTTY: Part of opening the door to John-117's humanity in the TV show is a cast of characters that flesh out his world and add complexity to it. The series premiere takes us to a future where the human race is spread out across the galaxy, colonizing various planets. Planet Madrigal is home to one of those outposts. When it's brutally attacked by Covenant forces, the aliens, Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, and his squad of Spartan warriors strike back.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "HALO")

PABLO SCHREIBER: (As Master Chief) Covenant forces on Planet Madrigal neutralized. Twenty elite warriors killed, 150 civilians. No survivors.

YERIN HA: (As Kwan Ha) Wait.

SCHREIBER: (As Master Chief) Correction - one survivor.

TOTTY: That lone survivor is a teenage girl named Kwan, played by Yerin Ha. Kwan's father was a separatist leader fighting for independence from the United Nations Space Command, the Earth military. He was among those killed by the aliens.

WOLFKILL: With Kwan, I think you see her go from grief and sort of the trauma of what happened to - the thing I can do is carry my father's fight forward and fight for the people of Madrigal to get out from under the yoke of the UNSC.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "HALO")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) What is it you want?

HA: (As Kwan Ha) Independence for Madrigal. That's what my dad wanted, so that's what I want.

TOTTY: We soon learn that Kwan's anger at the UNSC and at Master Chief has deep roots.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "HALO")

HA: (As Kwan Ha) Master Chief, huh? You know we've actually met before today.

SCHREIBER: (As Master Chief) When was this?

HA: (As Kwan Ha) When you killed my mother.

TOTTY: As Kwan remembers, her mother was at a meeting for outer colonists discussing the unfair rule of the UNSC. Master Chief explains the incident from his side.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "HALO")

SCHREIBER: (As Master Chief) The assembled were deemed an imminent threat.

HA: (As Kwan Ha) My mom seemed like an imminent threat to you?

SCHREIBER: (As Master Chief) What I can see on the ground may not reflect the entirety of the situation.

HA: (As Kwan Ha) What does that mean?

SCHREIBER: (As Master Chief) Sometimes others know things I do not.

HA: (As Kwan Ha) It ever occur to you that it might work the other way around?

WOLFKILL: Kwan - she starts that thinking with him of, what does it mean for you to make decisions on your own?

TOTTY: As Kiki Wolfkill says, no matter the medium, a sense of honor and duty is core to the Master Chief as a character. How he defines that will clearly be a big part of humanizing him on the show.

WOLFKILL: Is the right thing to save a single person who's right there? Is the right thing to sacrifice a single person for the good of a hundred or a thousand? That's sort of the complexity of what he has to deal with.

TOTTY: And since Paramount+ renewed "Halo" for a second season over a month before its premiere, the show should have plenty of time to explore those layers.

Lindsay Totty, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF MARTIN O'DONNELL AND MICHAEL SALVATORI'S "HALO") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.