Watch Lido Pimienta in concert from World Cafe Live

As part of World Cafe's 30th anniversary, World Cafe presents a live video webcast concert with Lido Pimienta from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 2. The webcast will start at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Colombian Canadian electronic musician is currently on tour, performing material from her recent 2021 Polaris Prize-winning and Grammy-nominated album, Miss Colombia. Pimienta, an exciting live performer, was interviewed and performed on the Cafe in December 2020, and their music is regularly featured on the show.

Watch live on Saturday, April 2, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Listen to Lido Pimienta's World Cafe session from December 2020.

