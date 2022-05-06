© 2022
2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Ballard County

WKMS
Published May 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT
vote_voting_lightwise_123rf_stock_photo_0.jpg
LIGHTWISE, 123RF STOCK PHOTO
/

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 1

Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy
There is no Democratic nominee.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ballard County Judge-Executive

Republican incumbent Todd Cooper is uncontested.
Learn more about Cooper in this story

Ballard County Clerk

Republican Primary
Katie S. Martin
Rebecca Anne Martin Lane
Democratic Primary
Megan Blankenship
Jessica Owsley

Ballard County Sheriff

Democratic Primary
Ronnie Harvell
Ronnie Giles

Ballard County Jailer

Democratic Primary
LaManda Lee Graves
James Aaron Campbell

Magistrate

1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Ryan Hedrick
Angela Cooper
Democratic Primary
Tracey N. Wiggins
Samuel Brooking

3rd Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Rebekah Tatum
Keith Deweese

4th Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Charles Myatt
Glenn Bray
Steve Cooper

5th Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
James Milgate
Anna Turner-Abernathy

Tags

2022 Primary Election Guide
