2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Ballard County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

Ky. State House District 1

Republican Primary

Christopher M. Tucker

Steven Jack Rudy

There is no Democratic nominee.

Ballard County Judge-Executive

Republican incumbent Todd Cooper is uncontested.

Ballard County Clerk

Republican Primary

Katie S. Martin

Rebecca Anne Martin Lane

Democratic Primary

Megan Blankenship

Jessica Owsley

Ballard County Sheriff

Democratic Primary

Ronnie Harvell

Ronnie Giles

Ballard County Jailer

Democratic Primary

LaManda Lee Graves

James Aaron Campbell

Magistrate

1st Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Ryan Hedrick

Angela Cooper

Democratic Primary

Tracey N. Wiggins

Samuel Brooking

3rd Magisterial District

Democratic Primary

Rebekah Tatum

Keith Deweese

4th Magisterial District

Democratic Primary

Charles Myatt

Glenn Bray

Steve Cooper

5th Magisterial District

Democratic Primary

James Milgate

Anna Turner-Abernathy