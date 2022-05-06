2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Ballard County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Ky. State House District 1
Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy
There is no Democratic nominee.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Ballard County Judge-Executive
Republican incumbent Todd Cooper is uncontested.
Learn more about Cooper in this story.
Ballard County Clerk
Republican Primary
Katie S. Martin
Rebecca Anne Martin Lane
Democratic Primary
Megan Blankenship
Jessica Owsley
Ballard County Sheriff
Democratic Primary
Ronnie Harvell
Ronnie Giles
Ballard County Jailer
Democratic Primary
LaManda Lee Graves
James Aaron Campbell
Magistrate
1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Ryan Hedrick
Angela Cooper
Democratic Primary
Tracey N. Wiggins
Samuel Brooking
3rd Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Rebekah Tatum
Keith Deweese
4th Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Charles Myatt
Glenn Bray
Steve Cooper
5th Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
James Milgate
Anna Turner-Abernathy