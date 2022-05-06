2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Hickman County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Ky. State House District 1
Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy
There is no Democratic nominee.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Hickman County Judge-Executive
Republican incumbent Kenny Wilson is uncontested.
Learn more about Wilson in this story.
Hickman County Sheriff
Republican Primary
Ben Natividad
Eric D. Byassee
Hickman County Jailer
Democratic Primary
Chad Joseph Barber
Bobby Hopkins