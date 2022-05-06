2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Hopkins County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Ky. State Senate District 4
Republican Primary
Roxan Lynn Ashby
Robert M. "Robby" Mills
Michael MacDonald
There will be no Democratic Primary. Bruce Pritchett was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.
Ky. State House District 4
Republican Primary
David L. Sharp
D. Wade Williams
Bobby Girvin
Democratic Primary
Ronnie Heady
Byron L. Hobgood
Hopkins County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Aaron W. Garrett
Jack Whitfield Jr.
See a more in-depth profile of this place.
Magistrate
4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
James Carr Trice
Ronnie Noel
6th Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
James "Perry" Utley
Charlie G. Beshears
7th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Ryan W. Stallins
Hannah Miner Myers
4th Judicial District Judge, 2nd Division
Nonpartisan
Kim Poe Gilliam
Randall L. Hardesty
Kenneth R. Root
Madisonville City Council, Ward 2
Nonpartisan
Tony Space
Jimmy Young
Amy Starr Sherman