2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Hopkins County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

Ky. State Senate District 4

Republican Primary

Roxan Lynn Ashby

Robert M. "Robby" Mills

Michael MacDonald

There will be no Democratic Primary. Bruce Pritchett was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.

Ky. State House District 4

Republican Primary

David L. Sharp

D. Wade Williams

Bobby Girvin

Democratic Primary

Ronnie Heady

Byron L. Hobgood

Hopkins County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary

Aaron W. Garrett

Jack Whitfield Jr.

Magistrate

4th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

James Carr Trice

Ronnie Noel

6th Magisterial District

Democratic Primary

James "Perry" Utley

Charlie G. Beshears

7th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Ryan W. Stallins

Hannah Miner Myers

4th Judicial District Judge, 2nd Division

Nonpartisan

Kim Poe Gilliam

Randall L. Hardesty

Kenneth R. Root

Madisonville City Council, Ward 2

Nonpartisan

Tony Space

Jimmy Young

Amy Starr Sherman