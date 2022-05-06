© 2022
2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Hopkins County

WKMS
Published May 6, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT
vote_voting_lightwise_123rf_stock_photo_0.jpg
LIGHTWISE, 123RF STOCK PHOTO
/

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State Senate District 4

Republican Primary
Roxan Lynn Ashby
Robert M. "Robby" Mills
Michael MacDonald
There will be no Democratic Primary. Bruce Pritchett was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.

Ky. State House District 4

Republican Primary
David L. Sharp
D. Wade Williams
Bobby Girvin
Democratic Primary
Ronnie Heady
Byron L. Hobgood

Hopkins County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary
Aaron W. Garrett
Jack Whitfield Jr.
See a more in-depth profile of this place.

Magistrate

4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
James Carr Trice
Ronnie Noel

6th Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
James "Perry" Utley
Charlie G. Beshears

7th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Ryan W. Stallins
Hannah Miner Myers

4th Judicial District Judge, 2nd Division

Nonpartisan
Kim Poe Gilliam
Randall L. Hardesty
Kenneth R. Root

Madisonville City Council, Ward 2

Nonpartisan
Tony Space
Jimmy Young
Amy Starr Sherman

Tags

2022 Primary Election Guide
