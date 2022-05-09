2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Crittenden County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 12

Republican Primary

Lynn Bechler

Jim Gooch Jr.

See a more in-depth profile of this race.

There will be no Democratic Primary. Allen Lossner was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.

Learn more about Lossner in this story.

Crittenden County Judge-Executive

Republican incumbent Perry Newcom is uncontested

Learn more about Newcom in this story.

Crittenden County Property Valuation Administrator

Republican Primary

Todd Perryman

Jason Champion

Misty Dalton Hicks

Crittenden County Clerk

Republican Primary

Daryl K. Tabor

Ashley Guess Smith

Belinda Williams

Crittenden County Sheriff

Republican Primary

George Foster

Ray Agent

Evan Franklin Head

Jonathon Hath Martin

Charles E. "Chuck" Hoover

Crittenden County Jailer

Republican Primary

Athena Perry-Hayes

Anthony "Tony" Harper

Michael A. Puckett

Magistrate

2nd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Daniel Kemper

Matt Watson

Matt Grimes

3rd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Willard Guill

Robert Kirby

5th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Dale Willingham

Gregory J. Rushing

Travis Perryman

6th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Van Hunt

Jeff James

Scott L. Belt

Bob Rowley

Constable

2nd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Jamie Davis

Jimmy Vernon Dalton