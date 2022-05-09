© 2022
2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Crittenden County

Published May 9, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT
U.S. Senator

Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 12

Republican Primary
Lynn Bechler
Jim Gooch Jr.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
There will be no Democratic Primary. Allen Lossner was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.
Learn more about Lossner in this story.

Crittenden County Judge-Executive

Republican incumbent Perry Newcom is uncontested
Learn more about Newcom in this story. 

Crittenden County Property Valuation Administrator

Republican Primary
Todd Perryman
Jason Champion
Misty Dalton Hicks

Crittenden County Clerk

Republican Primary
Daryl K. Tabor
Ashley Guess Smith
Belinda Williams

Crittenden County Sheriff

Republican Primary
George Foster
Ray Agent
Evan Franklin Head
Jonathon Hath Martin
Charles E. "Chuck" Hoover

Crittenden County Jailer

Republican Primary
Athena Perry-Hayes
Anthony "Tony" Harper
Michael A. Puckett

Magistrate

2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Daniel Kemper
Matt Watson
Matt Grimes

3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Willard Guill
Robert Kirby

5th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Dale Willingham
Gregory J. Rushing
Travis Perryman

6th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Van Hunt
Jeff James
Scott L. Belt
Bob Rowley

Constable

2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jamie Davis
Jimmy Vernon Dalton

2022 Primary Election Voter Guide
