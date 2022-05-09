2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Graves County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 2

Incumbent Republican Richard Heath is uncontested after Kimberly Holloway was disqualified from the Republican primary. There is no Democratic nominee.

Graves County Judge-Executive

Independent incumbent Jesse Perry will face uncontested Democrat Michael Dick in fall's general election.

See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Graves County Jailer

Republican Primary

George Workman

Shannon L. Climer

Graves County Commissioner

1st District

Republican Primary

Kevin Wiggins

Dannie "Bubba" Winfrey

3rd District

Republican Primary

Jessica H. Moreland

Todd Hayden