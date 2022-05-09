© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Graves County

WKMS
Published May 9, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT
vote_voting_lightwise_123rf_stock_photo_0.jpg
LIGHTWISE, 123RF STOCK PHOTO
/

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 2

Incumbent Republican Richard Heath is uncontested after Kimberly Holloway was disqualified from the Republican primary. There is no Democratic nominee.

Graves County Judge-Executive

Independent incumbent Jesse Perry will face uncontested Democrat Michael Dick in fall's general election.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Graves County Jailer

Republican Primary
George Workman
Shannon L. Climer

Graves County Commissioner

1st District
Republican Primary
Kevin Wiggins
Dannie "Bubba" Winfrey

3rd District
Republican Primary
Jessica H. Moreland
Todd Hayden

Tags

2022 Primary Election Guide
Related Content