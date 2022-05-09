2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Graves County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
Ky. State House District 2
Incumbent Republican Richard Heath is uncontested after Kimberly Holloway was disqualified from the Republican primary. There is no Democratic nominee.
Graves County Judge-Executive
Independent incumbent Jesse Perry will face uncontested Democrat Michael Dick in fall's general election.
Graves County Jailer
Republican Primary
George Workman
Shannon L. Climer
Graves County Commissioner
1st District
Republican Primary
Kevin Wiggins
Dannie "Bubba" Winfrey
3rd District
Republican Primary
Jessica H. Moreland
Todd Hayden