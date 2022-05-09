2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: McCracken County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Ky. State House District 1
Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy
There is no Democratic nominee.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Ky. State House District 2
Incumbent Republican Richard Heath is uncontested after Kimberly Holloway was disqualified from the Republican primary. There is no Democratic nominee.
Ky. State House District 3
Republican incumbent Randy Bridges is uncontested.
There is no Democratic nominee.
Ky. State House District 6
Incumbent Chris Freeland is uncontested.
There is no Democratic nominee.
McCracken County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Craig Z. Clymer
Matt Moore
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
There will be no Democratic Primary. Gary Vander Boegh was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.
Learn more about Vander Boegh in this story.
McCracken County Sheriff
Republican Primary
Wesley R. Orazine
Ryan Norman
McCracken County Jailer
Republican Primary
David Knight
Dan L. Sims
Jonathan Griggs
McCracken County Commissioner
2nd District
Republican Primary
Richard Abraham
Jeff G. Parker
Constable
2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Mike Steele
Eric Augustus
2nd Judicial District Judge, 2nd Division
Nonpartisan
Chris Hollowell
James Mills
Amanda Branham
Craig F. Newbern Jr.