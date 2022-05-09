2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: McCracken County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

Ky. State House District 1

Republican Primary

Christopher M. Tucker

Steven Jack Rudy

There is no Democratic nominee.

Ky. State House District 2

Incumbent Republican Richard Heath is uncontested after Kimberly Holloway was disqualified from the Republican primary. There is no Democratic nominee.

Ky. State House District 3

Republican incumbent Randy Bridges is uncontested.

There is no Democratic nominee.

Ky. State House District 6

Incumbent Chris Freeland is uncontested.

There is no Democratic nominee.

McCracken County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary

Craig Z. Clymer

Matt Moore

There will be no Democratic Primary. Gary Vander Boegh was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.

McCracken County Sheriff

Republican Primary

Wesley R. Orazine

Ryan Norman

McCracken County Jailer

Republican Primary

David Knight

Dan L. Sims

Jonathan Griggs

McCracken County Commissioner

2nd District

Republican Primary

Richard Abraham

Jeff G. Parker

Constable

2nd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Mike Steele

Eric Augustus

2nd Judicial District Judge, 2nd Division

Nonpartisan

Chris Hollowell

James Mills

Amanda Branham

Craig F. Newbern Jr.