2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Livingston County

WKMS
Published May 10, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
vote_voting_lightwise_123rf_stock_photo_0.jpg
LIGHTWISE, 123RF STOCK PHOTO
/

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 3

Republican incumbent Randy Bridges is uncontested.
There is no Democratic nominee.

Livingston County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary
Garrett Gruber
Michael Williams
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Livingston County Sheriff

Republican Primary
Bobby Davidson
Joseph "Joey" Crawford

Livingston County Jailer

Republican Primary
James E. Utley
Benji Guill

Livingston County Coroner

Republican Primary
Amanda Nelson
Jeff Armstrong

Magistrate

1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Dennis R. Jones
Brent Stringer
Bill Lipham
Cody Cherry
Joe Ledbetter

2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
James Robert Oates
Mark Long
Franklin Walker

3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Brad Hunter
Kristine Quertermous

4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Amber Armstrong
Klay Southern
Zackery Thomas Champion

Constable

4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Andy Oliver
Glenn Brown
Shawn Morgan Stephens

56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division

Nonpartisan
Brandon Knoth
Matt Schalk
Jennifer S. Nelson

2022 Primary Election Voter Guide
