2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Livingston County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

Ky. State House District 3

Republican incumbent Randy Bridges is uncontested.

There is no Democratic nominee.

Livingston County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary

Garrett Gruber

Michael Williams

Livingston County Sheriff

Republican Primary

Bobby Davidson

Joseph "Joey" Crawford

Livingston County Jailer

Republican Primary

James E. Utley

Benji Guill

Livingston County Coroner

Republican Primary

Amanda Nelson

Jeff Armstrong

Magistrate

1st Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Dennis R. Jones

Brent Stringer

Bill Lipham

Cody Cherry

Joe Ledbetter

2nd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

James Robert Oates

Mark Long

Franklin Walker

3rd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Brad Hunter

Kristine Quertermous

4th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Amber Armstrong

Klay Southern

Zackery Thomas Champion



Constable

4th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Andy Oliver

Glenn Brown

Shawn Morgan Stephens

56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division

Nonpartisan

Brandon Knoth

Matt Schalk

Jennifer S. Nelson