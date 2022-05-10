2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Livingston County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
Ky. State House District 3
Republican incumbent Randy Bridges is uncontested.
There is no Democratic nominee.
Livingston County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Garrett Gruber
Michael Williams
Livingston County Sheriff
Republican Primary
Bobby Davidson
Joseph "Joey" Crawford
Livingston County Jailer
Republican Primary
James E. Utley
Benji Guill
Livingston County Coroner
Republican Primary
Amanda Nelson
Jeff Armstrong
Magistrate
1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Dennis R. Jones
Brent Stringer
Bill Lipham
Cody Cherry
Joe Ledbetter
2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
James Robert Oates
Mark Long
Franklin Walker
3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Brad Hunter
Kristine Quertermous
4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Amber Armstrong
Klay Southern
Zackery Thomas Champion
Constable
4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Andy Oliver
Glenn Brown
Shawn Morgan Stephens
56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division
Nonpartisan
Brandon Knoth
Matt Schalk
Jennifer S. Nelson