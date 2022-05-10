2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Lyon County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 6

Incumbent Chris Freeland is uncontested.

There is no Democratic nominee.

Lyon County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary

Jenni Parrent Frank

Jaime Green

There will be no Democratic primary. Steven Allen is contested and will face the winner of the GOP primary in fall's general election.

See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Lyon County Jailer

Democratic Primary

Samuel "Elijah" Thorp

Steve Galusha

56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division

Nonpartisan

Brandon Knoth

Matt Schalk

Jennifer S. Nelson