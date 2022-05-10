2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Lyon County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
Ky. State House District 6
Incumbent Chris Freeland is uncontested.
There is no Democratic nominee.
Lyon County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Jenni Parrent Frank
Jaime Green
There will be no Democratic primary. Steven Allen is contested and will face the winner of the GOP primary in fall's general election.
Lyon County Jailer
Democratic Primary
Samuel "Elijah" Thorp
Steve Galusha
56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division
Nonpartisan
Brandon Knoth
Matt Schalk
Jennifer S. Nelson