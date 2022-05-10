© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Lyon County

WKMS
Published May 10, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT
vote_voting_lightwise_123rf_stock_photo_0.jpg
LIGHTWISE, 123RF STOCK PHOTO
/

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 6

Incumbent Chris Freeland is uncontested.
There is no Democratic nominee.

Lyon County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary
Jenni Parrent Frank
Jaime Green
There will be no Democratic primary. Steven Allen is contested and will face the winner of the GOP primary in fall's general election.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Lyon County Jailer

Democratic Primary
Samuel "Elijah" Thorp
Steve Galusha

56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division

Nonpartisan
Brandon Knoth
Matt Schalk
Jennifer S. Nelson

Tags

2022 Primary Election Voter Guide
Related Content