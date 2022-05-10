2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Marshall County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

Ky. State House District 6

Incumbent Chris Freeland is uncontested.

There is no Democratic nominee.

Marshall County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary

Kevin Spraggs

Kevin Neal

No Democrat has filed for this race.

Marshall County Jailer

Republican Primary

Roger L. Ford

Wesley Byers

Robert Johnson

Marshall County Commissioner

1st District

Republican Primary

Justin Lamb

Eddie McGuire

2nd District

Republican Primary

Keith A. Brinton

Marty R. Barrett

Tammie Watkins McCullough

Rachel Laraine Yates

Dustin Thompson

Michael D. Gordon

Marshall County Coroner

Republican Primary

Neal McWaters

Kenny Pratt

Mayor of Hardin

Republican Primary

Jeremy Sean Thompson

Hank Rogalinski

