2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Marshall County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
Ky. State House District 6
Incumbent Chris Freeland is uncontested.
There is no Democratic nominee.
Marshall County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Kevin Spraggs
Kevin Neal
No Democrat has filed for this race.
Marshall County Jailer
Republican Primary
Roger L. Ford
Wesley Byers
Robert Johnson
Marshall County Commissioner
1st District
Republican Primary
Justin Lamb
Eddie McGuire
2nd District
Republican Primary
Keith A. Brinton
Marty R. Barrett
Tammie Watkins McCullough
Rachel Laraine Yates
Dustin Thompson
Michael D. Gordon
Marshall County Coroner
Republican Primary
Neal McWaters
Kenny Pratt
Mayor of Hardin
Republican Primary
Jeremy Sean Thompson
Hank Rogalinski