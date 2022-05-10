© 2022
2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Marshall County

Published May 10, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT
U.S. Senator

Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 6

Incumbent Chris Freeland is uncontested.
There is no Democratic nominee.

Marshall County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary
Kevin Spraggs
Kevin Neal
No Democrat has filed for this race.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Marshall County Jailer

Republican Primary
Roger L. Ford
Wesley Byers
Robert Johnson

Marshall County Commissioner

1st District
Republican Primary
Justin Lamb
Eddie McGuire

2nd District
Republican Primary
Keith A. Brinton
Marty R. Barrett
Tammie Watkins McCullough
Rachel Laraine Yates
Dustin Thompson
Michael D. Gordon

Marshall County Coroner

Republican Primary
Neal McWaters
Kenny Pratt

Mayor of Hardin

Republican Primary
Jeremy Sean Thompson
Hank Rogalinski

