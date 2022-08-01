Fishermen catch a Greenland shark in the Caribbean, off the coast of Belize

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Greenland sharks can live for more than 400 years. They are the longest-living vertebrates on the planet, and they're typically only found in deep, icy water in the Arctic and North Atlantic. But one was recently discovered a long way from home. Local fishermen caught a Greenland shark in the Caribbean, off the coast of Belize - reportedly the first ever caught in those warm tropical waters. Hey, who says sharks don't take vacations?

