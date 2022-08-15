© 2022
Crews will be continuing work on our WKMT transmitter tower in Water Valley over the weekend. 89.5 FM will be off the air starting at 9am each of those days. We're sorry for the disruption. The WKMS main signal and other signals will not be affected.

A year after the Taliban seized power, what is life like in Afghanistan now?

By Leila Fadel,
Diaa Hadid
Published August 15, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT

The Taliban are marking their first year in power. How do Afghans in the capital city of Kabul feel about this anniversary?

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
