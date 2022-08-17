© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crews will be continuing work on our WKMT transmitter tower in Water Valley this week. 89.5 FM will be on reduced power starting at 9am each day. We're sorry for the disruption. The WKMS main signal and other signals will not be affected.

A monkey at a zoo in California makes a call to 911

Published August 17, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. To 911 operators, every call counts. So when they got a call from a central California zoo and the line dropped, dispatchers tried to call back. They investigated and found no prime suspects, but a primate suspect. A capuchin monkey had made that call, grabbing a phone from a golf cart. On social media, the sheriff's office concluded it was a classic case of monkey see, monkey do. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.