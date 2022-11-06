© 2022
Sunday Puzzle: Laundry Day Challenge

By Will Shortz
Published November 6, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST
On-air challenge: Every answer is an anagram of an article of apparel.

Ex. BORE --> ROBE
1. TACO
2. PACE
3. WONG
4. GOAT
5. WALSH
6. CUT-IN
7. OBELUS
8. X'ED OUT
9. THIRST (hyph.)
10. ROUSTERS
11. UNGREASED


Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from David Wagner, of Atlanta, Ga. Think of a common phrase in the form "___ of my ___." The word that goes in the first blank is the name of a well-known company. And the word that goes in the second blank sounds like part of the names of many of that company's products. What phrase is it?

Challenge answer: "Apple of my eye" (Apple, i)

Winner: Virginia Macali of Columbus, Ohio

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Simeon Seigel, of Brooklyn. Name a punctuation mark found on a computer keyboard. Somewhere inside this insert a word for what this punctuation mark may be part of or what it may represent. The result will be a 10-letter word associated with painting. What words are these?

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Nov. at 10 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
