This is an edited overview of the WKMS podcast Middle of Everywhere series on the Tanasi River, containing portions of the first ("Birth of a River") and second ("The River's People") episodes.

Hosts Ariel Lavery and Austin Carter produced a five-part series telling the story of Tanasi, and an epic battle to save the Little Tennessee River. From an ancient fertile valley with rich Cherokee history, to farmer's fights with the TVA, all the way to a little fish at the Supreme Court - the pair follow the conservation efforts, threats to the ecosystem and culture surrounding the river and the people that rely on it as a natural resource.

2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards - Podcast Entry Listen • 27:10

The podcast can be found on its self-contained website, where the full five-episode series is available.

The Story of Tanasi, Part 1: Birth of a River

Part 2: The River’s People

Part 3: The Small Fish in the Highest Court

Part 4: Together in Protest, Together in Death

Part 5: What Remains? A Rock, a Fence, and a Silver Lining

