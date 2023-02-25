Fresh Air Weekend: Backstage battles at the Oscars; Marc Maron

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Oscar Wars' spotlights bias, blind spots and backstage battles in the Academy: From relentless campaigning to snubs and speeches, the Academy Awards have often reflected a cultural conflict zone. Michael Schulman sifts through the controversies in a new book.

It's easy to focus on what's bad — 'All That Breathes' celebrates the good: The Oscar-nominated documentary follows two brothers in Delhi who run a homemade infirmary nursing black kites — birds of prey widely considered a scavenging nuisance — back to health.

After tragic loss, Marc Maron finds joy amidst grief with 'From Bleak to Dark': After the sudden death of his girlfriend Lynn Shelton in 2020, Maron was forced to grieve in isolation. He talks about finding humor — and lightness — in his new HBO special.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

