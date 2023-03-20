© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sweet 16 has multi-million-dollar impact on Lexington

WEKU | By John McGary
Published March 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT
WCHS vs. Jtown.jpg
Bill Caine
/
The Woodford Sun
The Boys High School Sweet 16 (shown here during the Woodford County-Jeffersontown matchup Thursday) brings millions of dollars to the Lexington area.

The High School Boy’s Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena started Wednesday, and by the time it’s over Saturday night, Lexington is likely to have a nearly-5-million-dollar fiscal shot in the arm. Martina Barksdale is the communications director for Visit Lex, the city’s tourism bureau. She said they love the Sweet 16.
“For direct business sales, I would say the girl's tournament, on record, has done over 2.8 million, and for the boys, we’ve done over 4.9 million in direct business sales.”
Much of those sales are for lodging and food, but Barksdale said visitors spend their money in other ways, too.
“We do see a boost in certain tours, whether it be visiting to our local distilleries, whether it be going to what we like to call like family entertainment centers in supporting that, as well as doing different horse farm tours.”
Barksdale said the economic impact figures are from last year’s Sweet 16s.

** WEKU is working hard to be a leading source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

Tags
kpr
John McGary
John McGary is a Lexington native and Navy veteran with three decades of radio, television and newspaper experience.
See stories by John McGary
Related Content