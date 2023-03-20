Winchester apartment complex residents to be evicted after storm damage

Elric Morris lives in the College Park Apartments with his mother. He said he heard a loud crash March 3rd, then power went out. The next day, he went outside and saw a tree had damaged the power lines leading into College Park Apartments. The following Thursday, still without power, residents got what they thought would be good news.

“They said they were having a contractor and an electrician come out to fix it. And then around 8 p.m. on Friday, we had notices stuck to our doors,” Morris said.

The notices state residents have until March 24th to move out. Morris said he and his mother are still there, wrapping themselves in extra blankets to keep warm.

“I've been here at the apartment; still don't have anywhere else to go. So, trying to keep warm here. And during the day I've been going over my sister's and charging up whatever I can.”

The eviction notices cite a clause in the lease allowing residents to be evicted if the premises are damaged by fire or casualty. Morris said he can’t find that language in his lease, and neither can some of his neighbors. WEKU News has reached out to the building owner, the Nashville-based Volunteer Properties, and their attorney for comment.

** WEKU is working hard to be a leading source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

