Lexington officials say homeowners are being targeted for solar energy scams

Someone’s trying to scam Lexington homeowners by posing as a contractor for Solarize Lexington. That’s according to Jada Griggs, the city’s senior program manager for sustainability. She said several people have been approached.

“This particular homeowner said, someone showed up at their home. And they knew that our installer was Solar Energy Solutions. And she said, they told her that they were with the program.”

Griggs said Solar Energy Solutions is the only city contractor for Solarize Lexington, which offers a 20 percent discount on the wholesale cost of equipment. There’s also another tip-off: people interested in the program must contact the city first.

“We will only call the homeowner if they fill out an interest form. And that’s important to know. If they have not filled out an interest form, they will not hear from us.”

Griggs said she doesn’t want homeowners to be scammed, or for scam artists to jeopardize Solarize Lexington.

