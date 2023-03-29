Supporters and opponents of Kentucky SB 150 rally before legislative final action

Prior to legislative action in Frankfort, Wednesday proponents and opponents of Senate Bill 150 had morning rallies. The measure bans gender-affirming care for minors and prohibits trans students from using the bathroom which corresponds to their gender identity. Both the House and Senate overrode Governor Beshear’s veto and took final votes. Bonnie Barnett of Owingsville believes a backlash to gay marriage helped create interest in this bill.

“And I think now this is the natural swing in the wrong direction, in my opinion, and that maybe, maybe it will swing back now,” said Barnett.

Stu Johnson / Opponents to SB 150 Heard from Trans Youth Outside the Capitol Annex

Barnett said she came to support her child. She said, quote, “I don’t think you should make laws until your willing to listen to other people.”

Inside the Capitol, the Family Foundation sponsored a rally including remarks from Walt Heyer who underwent hormone treatment and a surgical procedure and identified as a woman for eight years. The North Carolina man de-transitioned in 1990. He said the hormones and surgery have never changed anyone’s gender.

Campbell County resident Mirna Eads is with a group called Moms for Liberty. She attended a Family Foundation rally.

“Children should not have secrets from anyone, especially their parents and SB 150 protects children from keeping secrets from their parents,” said Eads.

Organizations opposed to the new law pledged to challenge it in court.